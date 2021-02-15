ASSAULT, STRANGULATION — Andrew Shrift, 40, of Sellersville, was charged with aggravated assault, strangulation and simple assault following investigation of a domestic incident reported on Feb. 10, Perkasie Borough Police Department said. Following preliminary arraignment before Magisterial District Judge Kevin Wagner, Bristol, Shrift was taken to Bucks County Prison with bail set at 10 percent of $250,000, court information shows.
DUI — Vincent Gardner, 37, was charged with driving under the influence after Gardner's vehicle hit a parked vehicle Feb. 4 in the McDonald's parking lot on Constitution Avenue, Perkasie Borough Police Department said. There were no reported injuries in the accident, police said.
STRANGULATION, ASSAULT — Chase Ruch, 23, was charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment following investigation of a Feb. 5 domestic incident, Perkasie Borough Police Department said.
PFA VIOLATION — Kevin Taurino, 45, was charged Feb. 7 with contempt for violation of an active protection from abuse order, Perkasie Borough Police Department said. A preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Judge Kevin Wagner, Bristol, and Taurino was taken to Bucks County Prison with bail set at $200,000, police said.
POSSESSION OF DRUGS — A non-resident was charged with possession of drugs after a Jan. 28 traffic stop for a headlight that was not functioning, Bedminster Township Police Department said.
THEFT — On Jan. 28, a business on Route 313 reported the theft of used cooking oil by someone who showed documents claiming to be an employee of the company that was hired to remove the oil, Bedminster Township Police Department said.
THREATS, ASSAULT — A resident was arrested Jan. 30 following a domestic dispute in which the person threatened their father with a large kitchen knife, Bedminster Township Police Department said.
SUSPICIOUS OCCURRENCE — On Jan. 31, a bullet hole through the window of a home in the 6300 block of Easton Road was investigated, Bedminster Township Police Department said. It is believed it was an act of negligent hunting, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ofc. Virnelson at nvirnelson@bedminsterpd.com
POSSESSION OF DRUGS — On Feb. 2, a non-resident was arrested for possession of drugs charges following a traffic stop for an equipment violation, Bedminster Township Police Department said.
DUI — A non-resident was arrested for driving under the influence charges following a Feb. 6 reported road rage incident, Bedminster Township Police Department said.
FRAUD — On Feb. 9, a resident received a phone call from someone saying their friend was in prison and requesting bail money, Bedminster Township Police Department said. The person receiving the call did not provide any information or send money, police said. The person also contacted their friend who said they were not incarcerated and had not had anyone call on their behalf, police said.