HIT & RUN — Nathan Harbort, 31, of Perkasie, was charged with accident involving damage, duty to give information and render aid, and a stop sign violation following investigation of a hit and run accident Dec. 31, 2020 at N. Ridge Road and Callowhill Street, Perkasie Borough Police Department said. There were no reported injuries in the accident, police said.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — A window was broken on 2nd Street on the night of Feb. 15, Perkasie Borough Police Department said. A person in a photo on the department's crimewatchpa.com page was walking in the area just before the window was broken, police said. Anyone with information about the identity of that person or the incident is asked to call the police at 215-257-6876.
CAMERA REGISTRY PROGRAM — Perkasie Borough Police Department is asking for help from the public in fighting crime by taking part in the department's Camera Registry Program. "This voluntary program allows residents and business owners to register the locations of their video surveillance systems with the Perkasie Borough Police Department," the department said on its crimewatchpa.com page. "This registry will enable our department to quickly identify the locations of nearby video cameras if a crime or suspicious incident occurs in your area." Registration and more information are available through a link from the department's crimewatchpa.com page.
RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY — Christal Ruth, 37, of the unit block of Temple Avenue, Sellersville, was charged with receiving stolen property and driving with a suspended or revoked license following a traffic stop at 11:49 p.m. Nov. 24, 2020 for a motor vehicle violation at Bethlehem Pike and Tech Drive, Hilltown Township Police Department said.
MARIJUANA — Gabriel Nolan, 19, of the 400 block of Skunk Hollow Road, Hilltown, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after officers investigated a suspicious vehicle parked at the Hilltown Township Civic Park on Route 152 after closing hours at 9:09 p.m. Dec. 21, 2020, Hilltown Township Police Department said.
ACCESS DEVICE FRAUD, IDENTITY THEFT — Lana Goldstein, 53, of Centennial Ridge, Telford, was charged with access device fraud and identity theft after officers investigated a report of fraud and identity theft at CVS at 700 Route 113, Hilltown Township Police Department said. The investigation showed that on Dec. 14, 2020, a woman tried to use a housemate's credit card without the cardholder's authorization or approval, police said.
TRESPASSING — Michael DiDonato, 42, of the 300 block of Market Street, Perkasie was charged with criminal trespass after officers responded Jan. 9 to a home on Route 113 in Hilltown to investigate a report of a man on the property who had previously been given notice against trespassing, Hilltown Township Police Department said.
ILLEGAL USE OF SOLVENTS — At 7:53 p.m. Jan. 23, officers responded to Walmart at 1515 Bethlehem Pike to investigate a report of a person who was unconscious after inhaling the contents of an aerosol can, Hilltown Township Police Department said. The man was identified and released to medical personnel, police said. At 2:10 p.m. on Jan. 27, officers responded to the Hilltown Crossing Shopping Center and found the same man unconscious in a field after having inhaled the contents of an aerosol cleaning product, police said. He was released for hospital treatment of injuries related to inhaling the contents of an aerosol can, police said. At 6:38 a.m. Jan. 30, officers again responded to Walmart at 1515 Bethlehem Pike to investigate a report of an unconscious man in a restroom and found the same man as in the Jan. 23 and 27 incidents, police said. Sean Hopkins, 37, no fixed abode, was charged with three counts of illegal use of solvents and noxious substances, one count of felony retail theft, two counts of defiant trespass and three counts of public drunkenness, police said. Following a preliminary arraignment before Magisterial District Judge John J. Kelly, Jr., Levittown, Hopkins was taken to Bucks County Correctional Facility with bail set at 10 percent of $25,000, police said.