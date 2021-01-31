INDECENT EXPOSURE, OPEN LEWDNESS — Amy Barnyock, 37, of the 1100 block of Hilltown Pike, Hilltown, was charged with indecent exposure, open lewdness, harassment and disorderly conduct after investigation of a reported disturbance about 3 p.m. Dec. 25, 2020, Hilltown Township Police Department said.
PROTECTION FROM ABUSE — Robert Paul Goglia, 45, of the 2200 block of Applewood Court, Perkasie, was charged with indirect criminal contempt after officers responded at 8:46 a.m. Dec. 30, 2020, to the 100 block of Burnish Court to investigate a report of a violation of a protection from abuse order, Hilltown Township Police Department said.
DUI, MARIJUANA — Latrice Johnson, 37, of the 600 block of Dekalb Pike, Blue Bell, was charged with driving under the influence of controlled substances and possession of marijuana after a vehicle stop on Hilltown Pike at Township Line Road for a registration violation at 10:28 p.m. Dec. 30, 2020, Hilltown Township Police Department said.
DUI, POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE — Gordon Randall, 45, of the 4000 block of North 19th Street, Philadelphia, was charged with driving under the influence of controlled substances and possession of a controlled substance after a vehicle stop for a registration violation on Route 113 at Bethlehem Pike at 1:54 a.m. Dec. 31, 2020, Hilltown Township Police Department said. He was wanted by Lehigh County and was taken to Bucks County Correctional Facility to await transfer to Lehigh County, police said.
DUI — Salim Hamadouche, 35, of Fairview Ave., Perkasie, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after having been stopped for a stop sign violation on Route 152 at West Creamery Road about 11:06 p.m. Dec. 31, 2020, Hilltown Township Police Department said.
PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS — Anthony Buccafuri, 18, of the 2000 block of Hilltown Pike, Hilltown, was charged with public drunkenness after officers responded to the area of Noble Drive in Silverdale for a report of an intoxicated male at 12:25 a.m. January 17, Hilltown Township Police Department said. He was found stumbling and falling within the roadway, police said.
BURGLARY, ASSAULT — Officers responded at 8:37 p.m. January 17 to Stone Ridge Farm at 956 Bypass Road for a reported disturbance, Hilltown Township Police Department said. Joseph Naylor, 31, of Asheville, North Carolina, who was intoxicated and refused to return to his rental unit, was charged with public drunkenness and related disorderly conduct, police said. He was taken to police headquarters and later released to a family member, police said.
At 11:33 p.m., officers were again dispatched to the same address and Naylor was charged with burglary, simple assault and criminal mischief after a forced entry into a neighboring apartment during which a resident was assaulted, police said.
Following a preliminary arraignment, Naylor was taken to Bucks County Correctional Facility, with bail set at 10 percent of $100,000, police said. Court documents show the bail was later reduced to 10 percent of $50,000.
POSSESSION OF DRUGS — On Jan. 9, a non-resident was arrested for possession of drugs charges following a traffic stop for an expired registration, Bedminster Township Police Department said.
POSSESSION OF DRUGS — On Jan. 9, a resident was arrested for possession of drugs charges following a traffic stop for an equipment violation, Bedminster Township Police Department said.
POSSESSION OF DRUGS, WARRANT — On Jan. 13, a non-resident was arrested for possession of drugs charges and three Bucks County warrants, Bedminster Township Police Department said. He was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped for driving with a suspended license, police said.
THEFT — On January 15, a resident reported the theft of a political sign from their yard, Bedminster Township Police Department said.
ASSAULT, CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — On January 17, a resident was arrested for simple assault and criminal mischief charges in a domestic incident, Bedminster Township Police Department said.
WARRANT — On January 16, a non-resident was arrested on a bench warrant following a traffic stop, Bedminster Township Police Department said.
POSSESSION OF DRUGS — On Jan. 23, a non-resident was arrested for drug possession charges following a traffic stop for depositing waste on the roadway, Bedminster Township Police Department said.
POSSESSION OF DRUGS — On Jan. 24, a non-resident was arrested for drug possession charges after investigation of a suspicious person sleeping inside a vehicle, Bedminster Township Police Department said.
IMPERSONATING A PUBLIC SERVANT, FALSE IMPRISONMENT — On January 26, a non-resident was arrested for charges of impersonating a public servant and false imprisonment, Bedminster Township Police Department said. The person used blue overhead lighting to make a traffic stop for a minor traffic violation on Jan. 16, police said. There is no additional safety concern to the public from this incident, police said.