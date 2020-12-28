DUI — Michael Stamps, 49, of the unit block of E. Walnut Street in Sellersville, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and a traffic signal violation after being stopped for a red light violation at 12:33 a.m. Nov. 20 at Bethlehem Pike and Route 113, Hilltown Township Police Department said.
DRUG PARAPHERNALIA — Sean McGuire, 37, of the 2400 block of Ogden Ave. in Bensalem, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after an officer doing a well-being check in the parking lot of Walmart in the 1500 block of Bethlehem Pike at 10:35 a.m. Nov. 28 observed drug paraphernalia inside McGuire's vehicle, Hilltown Township Police Department said.
DUI — William Martin, 50, of the 1000 block of Morgan Lane in Perkasie, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and careless driving after an accident on Route 152 in the area of Fairhill Road on Nov. 28, Hilltown Township Police Department said. Officers responding to the scene for a 12:42 a.m. report of a traffic accident with injuries found a vehicle on its side with the driver trapped inside, police said. He was extricated by Grand View EMS and transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital, police said.
DUI — Jason Kacerik, 44, of the 2200 block of Kumry Road in Quakertown, was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance after being stopped in the area of Route 309 and Unionville Pike on Dec. 5, Hilltown Township Police Department said. Officers responding to a 7:34 a.m. report of a reckless driver located and stopped the vehicle, police said.
DUI — Jason Schaffer, 48, of the 100 block of Kittery Court in Sellersville, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a suspended license after being stopped for disregarding a traffic control device at 10:31 a.m. Dec. 9 in the area of Route 113 and Bethlehem Pike, Hilltown Township Police Department said.
THEFT — An aluminum brake valued at $1,500 was reported stolen from the 200 block of N. 7th Street between Dec. 5 and 8, Perkasie Borough Police Department said. Anyone with information regarding the stolen brake is asked to contact the department through its website or by calling 215-257-6876.
VANDALISM — Officers were dispatched to the Walmart in the 1500 block of Bethlehem Pike (Route 309) on Dec. 8 to investigate criminal mischief to a vehicle in the parking lot, Hilltown Township Police Department said. The public's assistance is sought in identifying a person shown in photos on the department's crimewatchpa.com page, police said. The person was operating a silver or gray Honda Fit at the time, police said.
THEFT — A vendor at Walmart in the 1500 block of Bethlehem Pike reported that while stocking shelves and using his work Samsung tablet on November 29, he briefly walked away from where the tablet was located, Hilltown Township Police Department said. A white female took the tablet and handed it to a man, who took possession of the tablet and left the store, police said. The public's assistance is sought in identifying the man in a photo on the department's crimewatchpa.com page, police said.
BURGLARY — A white Ford E-250 or E-350 van backed up to the building at Montgomeryville Cycle Center in the 2900 block of Bethlehem Pike about 4:28 a.m. Dec. 18 and five people stole two motorcycles, Hilltown Township Police Department said. The glass of an entry door was smashed and a red 2021 Honda CRF450L and a gray 2020 Suzuki DR650SE daulsport were taken, police said. The public's assistance is sought in identifying the vehicle or individuals in photos on the department's crimewatchpa.com page, police said.