SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE — Officers responded to TerraVida Holistic Center at 64 N. Main Street in Sellersville about 4:15 p.m. Jan. 21 after employees reported a suspicious package was placed outside the business, Perkasie Borough Police Department said. Officers established a secure perimeter and contacted the Montgomery County Sheriffs Department Hazardous Device Team which responded to the scene, police said.
The package, an Rtic cooler, was deemed safe, police said. There were no explosives in it and the owner was identified and has been cooperating, police said.
Perkasie Police were assisted at the scene by the Montgomery County Sheriffs Department, Sellersville Fire Department, Souderton Community Ambulance and Pennsylvania State Police from the Dublin barracks.
In a posting on the Perkasie Borough Police Department's crimewatchpa.com page, the department thanked residents and business owners in the immediate area for their cooperation and understanding during the investigation of the event.
SIMPLE ASSAULT, FALSE IMPRISONMENT — Bryan Hawley, 30, of Perkasie, was charged with simple assault, harassment and false imprisonment following a domestic disturbance at a Perkasie home on Jan. 9, Perkasie Borough Police Department said.
DEFIANT TRESPASS — Robert Vandemark, 46, of Perkasie, was charged with defiant trespass after he was reported to be on a property on Washington Avenue in Sellersville on Jan. 10 in violation of a Bucks County order condemning the property as a result of multiple liens on the property, Perkasie Borough Police Department said. Vandemark was previously told he was not to be at the property, police said. A preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Judge Daniel Baranoski, Penndel, and Vandemark was released on unsecured bail with the condition that he does not return to the property, police said.