DISORDERLY CONDUCT, PROWLING — William Besaw, 21, who is homeless, was charged with disorderly conduct, loitering and prowling at nighttime and harassment following a June 20 incident on N. 7th Street in Perkasie, Perkasie Borough Police Department said. A warrant was issued and he was picked up on June 29 in Lenape Park, police said. Following preliminary arraignment before Magisterial District Judge Regina Armitage, New Britain, Besaw was taken to Bucks County Correctional Facility with bail set at 10 percent of $75,000, police said. Bail was reduced July 2 to 10 percent of $40,000, court information shows.
PFA VIOLATION — Joseph Cramer Jr., 48, was charged with violation of a protection order after officers responded June 23 to a domestic incident on Lawn Avenue in Sellersville, Perkasie Borough Police Department said.
DRUG WARRANT — Derrell Gibbs, 29, was arrested June 17 by Perkasie Borough Police and charged as a fugitive from justice after the Perkasie department was notified by the Millsboro Police Department in Delaware about an active warrant for Gibbs for drug offenses and that he was reported to be living in Perkasie, Perkasie Borough Police Department said.
DRUGS — On June 10, a non-resident was arrested for charges of possession of suspected heroin and methamphetamine following a traffic stop for a lighting violation, Bedminster Township Police Department said.
THEFT, TRESPASSING — On June 13, a resident reported theft and trespassing during the nighttime hours on Sweetbriar Road, Bedminster Township Police Department said.
DUI — On June 14, a non-resident was arrested for DUI charges in connection with a one-vehicle crash into a Ridge Road home, Bedminster Township Police Department said.
BURGLARY — On June 23, officers investigated multiple burglaries at Pipersville Garden Center that occurred during a three night span, Bedminster Township Police Department said. More than $7,000 worth of merchandise was taken, police said. Anyone with information or who saw suspicious activity is asked to contact Ofc. Virnelson at 215-795-2972, ext. 104.
MARIJUANA, WEAPON — On June 26, a non-resident was arrested for charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a prohibited weapon following a traffic stop for an equipment violation, Bedminster Township Police Department said.
THEFT — On June 28, a resident was arrested for charges of theft of merchandise from Tractor Supply during the nighttime hours, Bedminster Township Police Department said.