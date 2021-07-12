SMASH & GRAB — Thefts from three vehicles at Menlo Aquatics Center on July10 are being investigated, Perkasie Borough Police Department said. Windows were broken to enter the vehicles, police said. Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area between 1 and 6 p.m. is asked to call Perkasie Borough Police at 215-257-6876.
SIMPLE ASSAULT, HARASSMENT — Stephanie Biddle, 36, was charged with simple assault and harassment following investigation of a domestic incident July 3 on E. Fairview Avenue in Sellersville, Perkasie Borough Police Department said. A warrant was issued and Biddle turned herself in, police said. Preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Judge Regina Armitage, New Britain, and Biddle was released on $50,000 unsecured bail, police said.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — Tires were reported damaged with a sharp object while the vehicle was parked behind 300 S. Main Street in Sellersville on July 6, Perkasie Borough Police Department said. Damage was estimated at about $600, police said.
DUI, ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD — Alexandre Sharpe, 32, of the 3500 block of Teresa Circle, Chalfont, was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person, possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia, and traffic related offenses following an April 23 traffic accident on Bethlehem Pike in the Hilltown Crossings area about 3:29 p.m., Hilltown Township Police Department said. A young child was in the vehicle at the time of the accident, police said.
DUI — Phyllis Connelly, 80, of the 3200 block of State Road, Sellersville, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after a traffic accident in the 1900 block of Hilltown Pike about 6:44 p.m. May 13, Hilltown Township Police Department said.
DUI — Torin Hofmann, 28, of the 200 block of Harleysville Pike, Souderton, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after investigation of a report of an unconscious driver in a vehicle in the 200 block of Central Avenue at 5:30 a.m. May 24, Hilltown Township Police Department said. The responding officer found the driver asleep at the wheel of a running vehicle stopped in the road, police said.
DUI — Michael Adams, 53, of the 200 block of Ferris Lane, Doylestown, was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance after an officer on patrol discovered a single vehicle traffic accident on East Main Street in Silverdale at 10:13 p.m. June 5, Hilltown Township Police Department said.
DUI — Ignacio Rosario, 28, of the 100 block of Main Street, Dublin, was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance after a traffic accident at Broad Street and Middle Road about 9:52 a.m. June 12, Hilltown Township Police Department said.
DUI — Emily Butler, 31, of Fairview Avenue, Perkasie, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after an officer on patrol saw a vehicle hit a concrete median in front of Wawa at 3520 Bethlehem Pike at 1:50 a.m. June 13, Hilltown Township Police Department said.
RETAIL THEFT, TRESPASSING — Heather Swinney, 44, of Portzer Road, Quakertown, was charged with retail theft and criminal trespass after officers responded to Walmart at 1515 Bethlehem Pike at 10:20 p.m. June 19 to investigate a report of a retail theft that had just happened and from which the person had fled the scene, Hilltown Township Police Department said. A description of the involved vehicle and actor were given and the vehicle was stopped by Quakertown Borough Police Department, police said. The stolen merchandise was recovered, police said.
PUBLIC INTOXICATION — Lisa Owsiak, 41, of Kittery Court, Sellersville, was charged with public drunkenness after officers responded to Hilltown Plaza Shopping Center at 7:55 p.m. June 20 to investigate the report of an intoxicated person, Hilltown Township Police Department said.
RETAIL THEFT — Robert Erickson, 40, of the 100 block of Penn Street, Lansdale, was charged with retail theft after officers responded at 1:32 p.m. June 25 to Walmart at 1515 Bethlehem Pike for a report of a retail theft in progress, Hilltown Township Police Department said. The arriving officer found the person involved had fled on foot, but detained him after he was located in a nearby shopping center, police said.
DUI — Brandon Heck, 28, of the 1100 block of Doylestown Pike, Quakertown, was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia, and driving with a suspended license, Hilltown Township Police Department said. At 11:37 a.m. June 26, officers responded to Wawa at 320 Route 313 to investigate the report of an unconscious driver behind the wheel of a vehicle, police said.