SIMPLE ASSAULT, HARASSMENT — Michael Welsh, 60, of Bethlehem, was charged with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct following a domestic incident on Constitution Avenue in the area of the skate park on July 6, Perkasie Borough Police Department said.
TRESPASSING, PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS — Gregory Howard, 51, who is homeless, was charged with criminal trespass, public drunkenness and drug violations after officers responded to a report of someone trying to break into a home on E. Park Avenue in Sellersville about 11:26 a.m. July 6, Perkasie Borough Police Department said.