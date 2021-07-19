AGGRAVATED ASSAULT — Patrick C. Bowen, 43, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and related charges after officers responded July 12 to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 2500 block of Hill Road in East Rockhill, Pennridge Regional Police Department said. Bowen answered the front door in possession of a rifle, police said. He surrendered to officers and was safely taken into custody, police said.
DUI — Jill Armentrout, 41, faces charges of driving under the influence after being stopped July 10 for failing to stop at a red light in the area of Ridge Road and Bethlehem Pike, Pennridge Regional Police Department said.
THEFT BY DECEPTION, FORGERY — Moyo Wills, 49, of Sellersville, was charged with theft by deception and forgery following investigation of an incident that happened in April, Perkasie Borough Police Department said. A warrant was issued by Magisterial District Judge Regina Armitage, New Britain, and Wills was taken into custody on July 12, police said. A preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Judge Jean Seaman, Jamison, and Wills was released on $50,000 unsecured bail, police said.
WARNING AGAINST TRESPASSING — Hilltown Township Police Department has posted on its crimewatchpa.com page a reminder that "unoccupied or abandoned buildings, or those that may appear as such, are still private property and are off limits to the public, even to those that may just be a little curious. This is especially true if a property is posted against trespassing. Please respect the privacy of these property owners. In addition to facing possible criminal charges, trespassers could be injured in these structures."