SIMPLE ASSAULT, HARASSMENT — Neil Campolei, 56, of Perkasie, was charged with simple assault and harassment after officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on W. Spruce Street on July 14, Perkasie Borough Police Department said.
DUI — Daniel Compton, 28, of Quakertown, was charged with driving under the influence and additional charges after being stopped while operating a motorcycle without rear lighting on E. Walnut Street July 10, Perkasie Borough Police Department said. Field sobriety tests were conducted on the scene, police said.
SIMPLE ASSAULT — John Schaffer, 59, of Quakertown, was charged with simple assault and harassment after investigation of a reported assault March 5 on Elm Street, Perkasie Borough Police Department said. The victim in the incident was taken to a hospital, police said.