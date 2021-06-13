BEAR SIGHTING — A bear was spotted June 7 by a resident in the 700 block of Rolling Hills Road, Bedminster Township Police Department said. After visiting a bird feeder, the bear moved into the woods, police said. The Pennsylvania Game Commission was made aware of the sighting, police said. If a bear becomes a nuisance by being destructive or dangerous, you can report it to the Game Commission's Southeast Region Office by calling 610-926-3136, police said. Game Commission tips to prevent negative human-bear interactions were posted on the Bedminster Township Police Department crimewatchpa.com page.
PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS — An intoxicated adult male non-resident was charged with public drunknenness after walking into the wrong home on Shoemaker Drive at 1:17 a.m. May 16, Bedminster Township Police Department said.
STRANGULATION — A resident of the 3100 block of Bedminster Road was charged May 16 with strangulation and other assault offenses following a domestic assault, Bedminster Township Police Department said.
FRAUD — On May 17, a senior citizen and resident of Bucks Road was scammed over the telephone by a male claiming to be from Amazon, Bedminster Township Police Department said. The resident got $3,000 worth of gift cards and gave the information to the scammer, police said.
FRAUD - A resident reported May 19 that an unknown person filed a fraudulent unemployment claim using the resident's identity, Bedminster Township Police Department said.
FLIGHT TO AVOID APPREHENSION — On June 3, a non-resident was charged with flight to avoid apprehension and fleeing and eluding, Bedminster Township Police Department said. The charges were from an incident May 19 in the area of Dark Hollow Road, police said.
ANIMAL NEGLECT — On May 21, officers assisted the SPCA with serving a search warrant to seize a neglected dog on Yost School Road, Bedminster Township Police Department said. It became obvious the elderly owner suffered from memory loss, police said. Officers arranged for assistance for the resident by communicating with family members, police said.
DUI — A non-resident was charged with driving under the influence after being stopped May 24 for a traffic violation on Old Easton Road, Bedminster Township Police Department said.
DUI — A non-resident was charged with driving under the influence May 25 on Dublin Pike after having fled the scene of a crash in Doylestown, Bedminster Township Police Department said.
WARRANT — On May 31, a non-resident was arrested in the 700 block of Center School Road for an outstanding warrant, Bedminster Township Police Department said. The arrest happened after officers responded to a noise complaint, police said.
FRAUD — On June 1, a resident reported unemployment paperwork was fraudulently filed in his name, Bedminster Township Police Department said.
WARRANT — A non-resident was arrested June 3 on an outstanding warrant for strangulation charges, Bedminster Township Police Department said. The arrest followed a traffic stop on Bedminster Road, police said.
DUI — A non-resident was charged June 3 with driving under the influence, Bedminster Township Police Department said. The vehicle was stopped on Easton Road for a traffic violation, police said.