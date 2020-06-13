VEHICLE THEFT – A black Ford F250 crew cab pickup truck and a Lark dual axle trailer were reported stolen from two businesses on S. 2nd Street in Perkasie overnight on June 4, Perkasie Borough Police Department said. The trailer was recovered in Hilltown Township on June 8, police said. Investigation into the stolen truck continues, police said.
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE – Mark Arnold, 47, of Perkasie, and Kristin Guzek, 42, of Sellersville, were each charged with possession of a controlled substance after a police dog search of two suspicious vehicles on Strawberry Lane in Perkasie in March, Perkasie Borough Police Department said.