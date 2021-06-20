TERRORISTIC THREATS — Jonathan Setman, 18, of Quakertown, was charged with terroristic threats after officers responded to a disturbance call June 11 in Perkasie, Perkasie Borough Police Department said. Following preliminary arraignment, he was released on $50,000 unsecured bail and told not to have any contact with any family members of the victim, police said.
SIMPLE ASSAULT, THEFT — Morganne Peters, 31, was charged with crimes including simple assault, theft and possession of drug paraphernalia after officers responded June 14 to a domestic disturbance in the 400 block of Callowhill Road in East Rockhill, Pennridge Regional Police Department said. Arriving officers found a physical altercation had occurred between mother and daughter, police said.
STRANGULATION, SIMPLE ASSAULT — Robert Brown III, 42, of Sellersville, was charged with strangulation, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment following a domestic disturbance on N. Main Street in Sellersville on June 14, Perkasie Borough Police Department said. Following preliminary arraignment before Magisterial District Judge Lisa Gaier, Richland Township, he was taken to Bucks County Prison with bail set at 10% of $250,000, police said.
HIT & RUN — The driver of a gray 2017 Hyundai Sonata reported her vehicle was damaged while it was parked at Market Street and 2nd Street (Kulp Park) on June 16, Perkasie Borough Police Department said. An unknown vehicle hit the parked vehicle causing damage to the front passenger side bumper and the rear passenger bumper/taillight area, police said. The hit & run happened sometime before 11 p.m. on June 16, police said.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — An unknown burnt object was found on a front porch on Vine Street on June 17, Perkasie Borough Police Department said.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENT — A parked car was hit by a private company trash truck on E. Pine Street in Sellersville Borough on June 17, Perkasie Borough Police Department said. No injuries were reported; the parked vehicle was towed, police said.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — Two commercial company work vehicles parked at W. Spruce and 7th Street were damaged over the weekend of June 11 to 13, Perkasie Borough Police Department said. Both vehicles had windows smashed out, police said.
THEFT — An Elm Street, Sellersville, resident reported June 16 that Blink and Momentum brand cameras were taken from an RV parked on private property, Perkasie Borough Police Department said. The estimated value of the cameras is $1,500, police said.
FRAUD — John Capobianco, 65, of St. Joseph Street, Easton, was charged with theft by deception after officers investigated a report of a "quick-change" scam March 29 at the McDonald's restaurant at 1511 Bethlehem Pike, Hilltown Township Police Department said. The restaurant reported a customer purposely engaged in argumentative behavior to confuse the cashier in order to get back more money than actually owed, police said. The identification and arrest came after extensive investigation, police said.
DRUGS — Becca Marie Silver, 29, of the 1000 block of Telegraph Road, Perkasie, was charged with possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop on Dublin Road near Bypass Road for an equipment violation at 1:51 a.m. April 10, Hilltown Township Police Department said. The driver of the vehicle was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, police said.
DRUGS — Robert Vandemark, 46, of the 600 block of Forest Road, Sellersville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended license after being stopped on Bethlehem Pike near Central Avenue at 1:10 a.m. May 11 for a red light violation, Hilltown Township Police Department said. He was found to have an outstanding Bucks County arrest warrant and was later released to the custody of the Bucks County Sheriff's Department, police said. When he was placed under arrest, he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, police said.
DRUGS — Michelle Liebsch, 41, of the 3000 block of Line Lexington Road, Hatfield, was charged with possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at 3:51 a.m. May 13 in the 2800 block of Bethlehem Pike, Hilltown Township Police Department said. The passenger in the vehicle was found to have an outstanding Bucks County arrest warrant and was later released to the custody of the Bucks County Sheriff's Department, police said. When she was placed under arrest, it was discovered she was in possession of a controlled substance, police said.
DUI — Luis Zavala, 24, of the 200 block of West Walnut Street, Souderton, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a suspended license after officers investigated the report of an unconscious driver in the drive-through lane at the Wendy's restaurant at 752 Souderton Road at 12:04 a.m. May 14, Hilltown Township Police Department said. The arriving officer found the driver asleep at the wheel of the vehicle which was running with the transmission in drive, police said.
DUI — Tatiana Martinez, 34, of the 1100 block of Farmhouse Lane, Quakertown, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after being stopped for a traffic violation on Route 309 near Route 113 about 10:48 p.m. May 15, Hilltown Township Police Department said.
DUI — Alexis Wakely, 33, of the 500 block of Lanark Road, Center Valley, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after officers investigated a traffic accident on Route 309 near the Fairhill Road overpass about 8:40 p.m. May 19, Hilltown Township Police Department said.
PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS — Daniel Rosen, 42, of the 1400 block of Broad Street, Quakertown, was charged with public drunkenness after an officer conducting a business check in the 2300 block of Bethlehem Pike at 12:28 a.m. May 24 found an intoxicated man asleep in the grass, Hilltown Township Police Department said.
DUI — William Bobowicz, 64, of the 100 block of West Clymer Avenue, Sellersville, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a suspended license for a previous DUI after officers responded at 2:54 p.m. May 28 to a report of an intoxicated person operating a vehicle in the area of Burger King at 730 Route 113, Hilltown Township Police Department said. Responding officers found the described vehicle and stopped it for multiple traffic violations at Hilltown Plaza shopping center, police said. Bobowicz had an outstanding arrest warrant from Bethlehem City Police Department, Northampton County, and was later released into the custody of that department, police said.
DUI — Oliver Smith, 18, of West 4th Street, Perkasie, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after having been stopped for speeding in the 900 block of Route 113 about 1:39 a.m. May 30, Hilltown Township Police Department said.