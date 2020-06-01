THEFT — A warrant on charges including theft by unlawful taking was issued May 26 for Richard Swymelar, 34, of Royersford, Perkasie Borough Police Department said. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Pennridge area police briefs
Pennridge area police briefs for week of June 7
