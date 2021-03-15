AGGRAVATED ASSAULT — April Marie Battis, 38, no fixed abode, was charged with aggravated assault, institutional vandalism and possession of drug paraphernalia after officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 1200 block of Route 113 about 11:06 a.m. Feb. 23 and found that a woman involved in the incident had an outstanding warrant from Bucks County, Hilltown Township Police Department said. She was placed under arrest and while being transported, she coughed mucus, intentionally subjecting an officer to exposure, and claimed to have exposed the officer to the COVID-19 virus, police said. She also kicked the window of the police vehicle and was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.
MARIJUANA, DRUG PARAPHERNALIA — Martino Walker, 18, of Sellersville, was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following an incident on Jan. 11, Perkasie Borough Police Department said.
BURGLARY — Andrew Davis Jennings, 19, homeless, was charged with burglary, trespassing, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after officers responded to a report of a suspicious person seen about 2:43 p.m. March 6 at the Heritage Executive Campus at 1000 East Walnut Street, Hilltown Township Police Department said. Callers reported a male loitering in the area of open and closed businesses while looking into multiple windows, police said. Responding officers checked the campus on foot and found the person hiding in an unattended, closed to the public business, police said. He was arrested without incident and found to be in possession of a controlled substance, police said.
MARIJUANA —Jennifer Gonzalez, 55, of the 700 block of Blooming Glen Road, Perkasie, was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana after officers investigated a vehicle crash with injuries in the 900 block of Blooming Glen Road about 9 a.m. Jan. 6, Hilltown Township Police Department said.
RETAIL THEFT — Sami Chouiraf, 19, of the 200 block of East Broad Street, Souderton, was charged with retail theft after officers responded Jan. 31 to Wawa at 3520 Bethlehem Pike to investigate a report of a theft by an employee on Jan. 17 and 24, Hilltown Township Police Department said. Investigation showed that prepaid Amazon cards totaling $250 had been activated and taken from the business, police said.
HARASSMENT — Jeremy Thomas Ziegler, 43, of Stonegate Village, Quakertown, was charged with harassment after officers investigated the report of a road rage incident about 3:51 p.m. Feb. 10 on Callowhill Road in the area of Broad Street in which a driver waved a large knife at another motorist, Hilltown Township Police Department said.
WARRANT — Jason Carmine, 38, of the 2900 block of Kensington Avenue, Philadelphia, was taken to Bucks County Correctional Facility to await transfer to Philadelphia after officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 1200 block of Route 113 about 11:06 a.m. Feb. 23 and found that a man involved in the incident had an arrest warrant from Philadelphia, Hilltown Township Police Department said.
RESISTING ARREST, TRESPASSING — Thomas Richard Sturzebecker, 56, of the 1000 block of Spur Road, Souderton, was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and defiant trespass after officers responded to Wawa at 3520 Bethlehem Pike for a report of a customer causing a disturbance about 8:56 a.m. Feb. 26, Hilltown Township Police Department said. He had previously been banned from the business, police said.