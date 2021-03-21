SCHOOL THREAT — A tip was received at 9:06 p.m. March 16 from the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General's Safe to Say Something program about a possible threat of violence against Upper Bucks County Technical School, Bedminster Township Police Department said. The tip concerned an overheard threat of violence, possibly by students who attend the school, police said. Out of an abundance of caution, classes were held virtually March 17, police said. Bedminster Township Police, Bucks County Detectives, Quakertown Borough Police, Richland Township Police and Pennsylvania State Police investigated, including with a police dog search, police said. As of the evening of March 17, there did not appear to be a credible threat, police said. The school returned to in person learning March 18. The investigation continues and anyone with information can submit it online through the Bedminster department's crimewatchpa.com page or by calling the department's dispatcher at the Bucks County 911 Center at 215-328-8515.
ACCIDENTS INVOLVING DEATH OR PERSONAL INJURY — Rebecca Carper, 48, of Pennsburg, is charged with crimes including accidents involving death or personal injury, reckless endangerment and driving without a license, Perkasie Borough Police Department said. The charges follow a July 31, 2020 traffic accident on S. 9th Street, Perkasie, in which a pedestrian was struck and received several injuries, police said. Carper was driving with a suspended license when her vehicle hit the pedestrian, police said. Following an investigation, a warrant was issued for her, police said. After Carper failed to turn herself in on the warrant, the United States Marshals Service took her into custody on March 16, police said. She was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Lisa Gaier, Richland Township, and taken to Bucks County Correctional Facility with bail set at 10 percent of $150,000, court information shows.
IDENTITY SOUGHT — The public's assistance is being sought to identify a man in connection with a female patron having been harassed about 12:15 p.m. Sunday, March 14 at Walmart at 1515 Bethlehem Pike (Route 309), Hilltown Township Police Department said. He is described as in his mid-50's; 6-foot, 2-inches tall; with a medium build and gray hair, police said. There are photos of the man on the Hilltown department's Crimewatchpa.com page. He is believed to have been operating a white Chrysler Town & Country minivan, or a similar vehicle, police said.
DRUGS, WARRANT — On Feb. 11, a non-resident was charged with possession of drugs following a traffic stop for an equipment violation, Bedminster Township Police Department said. The person also had a warrant from Bucks County, police said.
THEFT — On Feb. 26, a resident reported a package was taken from the resident's mailbox, Bedminster Township Police Department said.
UNDERAGE ALCOHOL — On Feb. 26, a non-resident was ticketed for underage possession of alcohol, Bedminster Township Police Department said. The charges followed a traffic stop for an equipment violation, police said.
DRUGS — On March 5, a non-resident was charged with possession of drugs following a traffic stop for driving without a valid driver's license, Bedminster Township Police Department said.
FRAUD — On March 8, a resident reported receiving threatening calls over multiple days from someone trying to obtain her personal information, Bedminster Township Police Department said. The caller claimed the victim's vehicle was evidence in a narcotics and homicide investigation and that the U.S. Marshals would arrest her if the requested information was not provided, police said.
TERRORISTIC THREATS — On March 13, a non-resident was charged after sending threatening and harassing text messages to his ex-wife's son, Bedminster Township Police Department said.