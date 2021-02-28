ASSAULT, HARASSMENT — Dexter Shellhammer, 48, of Allentown, was arrested January 15, 2021 and charged with simple assault and harassment for his involvement in an incident originally reported in July of 2020, Perkasie Borough Police Department said.
Pennridge area police briefs for week of March 7
