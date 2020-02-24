HIT & RUN — A hit-and-run crash was reported in the 6300 block of Easton Road on Feb. 14, Bedminster Township Police Department said. During the overnight hours, an unknown vehicle went off the road and hit the mailbox and a stack of firewood, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ofc. Virnelson at 215-795-2972, ext. 104.
WARRANT — On Feb. 14, a person was arrested on a Bucks County warrant following a traffic stop on Easton Road, Bedminster Township Police Department said.
BURGLARY — Officers responded Feb. 14 to Croft Drive after a burglary was discovered at a home, Bedminster Township Police Department said. Anyone with information or video footage from the Croft Drive area is asked to contact Ofc. Zukow at 215-795-2972, ext. 103.
DUI — A person was arrested for driving under the influence charges after failing to maintain his lane of travel on Feb. 15, Bedminster Township Police Department said.
SOLICITATION VIOLATION — On Feb. 18, a Spring Hill Road resident reported two unknown persons were soliciting the sale of frozen meat from the bed of a pickup truck, Bedminster Township Police said. The two, who were not Pennsylvania residents, did not have a solicitation permit from the township, police said. The two claimed a resident had pointed a handgun at them, police said.
FRAUD, IDENTITY THEFT — On Feb. 20, a resident reported fraudulent charges to her checking account from Red Cross and QVC, Bedminster Township Police Department said. A QVC credit card was also opened in her name and mailed to her home, police said.