DOMESTIC INCIDENT, DRUGS — Officers were dispatched to a home in the 500 block of W. Market Street at 4 p.m. May 1 for a domestic incident in which a male reportedly retrieved a handgun, Perkasie Borough Police Department said. Officers surrounded the home and contacted the male who came out and was taken into protective custody, police said. The weapon was a BB gun, police said. The male was released from the scene, police said. While in the home, officers saw items possibly used in the manufacture of methamphetamine, police said. The PA State Police Clandestine Lab Team responded and took the items for analysis, police said. Charges are pending the outcome of the analysis, police said.
Pennridge area police briefs
Pennridge area police briefs for week of May 10
-
- Updated
- Comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Montco closes 8th week of coronavirus outbreak with death toll at 293
- Nursing staff forgoes home to care for coronavirus patients
- Photos catch Montgomery County businesses not practicing social distancing
- Montgomery County reports 76 new coronavirus cases, 13 more deaths
- Montco official: 'We're going to need to learn how to live with this virus'
- JBS Souderton meat packing plant closed by coronavirus; union shop steward dies
- Montco officials address PPE levels as coronavirus pandemic continues
- Suspect arrested for theft after Willow Grove resident reports prowler
- Montco officials report 159 new coronavirus cases, 31 deaths
- Security at virtual meetings examined after Norristown incident