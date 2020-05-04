DOMESTIC INCIDENT, DRUGS — Officers were dispatched to a home in the 500 block of W. Market Street at 4 p.m. May 1 for a domestic incident in which a male reportedly retrieved a handgun, Perkasie Borough Police Department said. Officers surrounded the home and contacted the male who came out and was taken into protective custody, police said. The weapon was a BB gun, police said. The male was released from the scene, police said. While in the home, officers saw items possibly used in the manufacture of methamphetamine, police said. The PA State Police Clandestine Lab Team responded and took the items for analysis, police said. Charges are pending the outcome of the analysis, police said. 

 

