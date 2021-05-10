THEFT OF POLITICAL SIGNS — Reports of the theft of political campaign signs have again been received, Hilltown Township Police Department said.
"We want to again remind the public that these thefts are unacceptable. The Police Department will pursue criminal charges for Theft By Unlawful Taking or Disposition against anyone caught stealing political signs," the department posted on its crimewatchpa.com page.
Anyone convicted of the offense could face up to a year in prison and/or up to a $2,500 fine, police said.
"We will not tolerate criminal activity perpetrated to support or suppress a particular cause, opinion or candidate," the department posted.