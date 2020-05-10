SIMPLE ASSAULT, HARASSMENT — Colin Cleary, 26, of Quakertown, was charged with simple assault and harassment after officers responded to a domestic incident on Fairview Avenue in Perkasie on May 7, Perkasie Borough Police Department said. A preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Judge Gary Gambardella, Ottsville, and Cleary was released on $25,000 unsecured bail, court information shows.

