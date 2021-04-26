DECEPTIVE BUSINESS PRACTICES — Richard Norman Squires, Jr., 35, of Northampton Township, Northampton County, was arrested April 22 and charged with deceptive business practices and related charges following a lengthy investigation, Hilltown Township Police Department said.
On Aug. 25, 2020, it was reported that an 83-year-old Hilltown resident was approached by members of Saveway Paving, of Northampton County, while the woman was outside working in her garden, police said. They told the woman they had left-over black top and offered to use it to repair cracks in her driveway, police said.
"The resident was under the impression the cost was going to be about $300.00. Upon completion of the work, the resident was presented a bill for $5,500.00. They pressured the resident into signing off on the job and were aggressive and stern about getting paid. The victim paid the $5,500.00," the Hilltown department posted on its crimewatchpa.com page.
Anyone else who believes they were victimized by Squires or his business can contact Officer James T. Browne at jbrowne@hilltownpd.org, police said.
A preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Judge Regina Armitage, New Britain, and Squires was taken to Bucks County Correctional Facility with bail set at 10 percent of $100,000, court information shows.