POSSESSION OF DRUGS — Following a traffic stop for an unregistered vehicle in the area of Easton Road and Spruce Hill Road on April 12, a non-resident was arrested for possession of drugs charges, Bedminster Township Police Department said.
FRAUD — A resident in the 200 block of Center School Road received a phone call April 21 from a person fraudulently claiming to be with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) saying the person called was a suspect in a crime in Texas, Bedminster Township Police Department said. The caller requested the victim's social security number in order to stop the investigation, police said. The victim recognized the scam and did not provide information, police said.
"Be aware of scammers posing as law enforcement agents. Please make senior citizens in your family aware of these types of scams and tell them that they should never provide any information or payments to these callers," Bedminster Township Police Department said on its crimewatchpa.com page.
FRAUD — On April 28, a resident in the 1300 block of Fairview Road reported receiving unemployment benefits when they did not file for unemployment, Bedminster Township Police Department said.
"This is a result of a scam where fraudulent documents were filed using the victim's personal information," the department said on its crimewatchpa.com page.
DUI — A resident was arrested in the 500 block of Kellers Church Road April 30 for driving under the influence charges following a one-vehicle crash where the driver fled the scene on foot, Bedminster Township Police Department said.
DUI — Following a stop sign violation, a non-resident was arrested for driving under the influence charges on Quarry Road at Easton Road on May 1, Bedminster Township Police Department said.
FRAUD — A resident in the 400 block of Sweetbriar Road was defrauded out of $17,000 in an international scam while attempting to purchase a vehicle online May 5, Bedminster Township Police Department said.
POSSESSION OF DRUGS, WARRANT — A non-resident was arrested May 20 in the area of Easton Road and Old Easton Road for possession of drugs and an outstanding warrant, Bedminster Township Police Department said. The arrest followed a traffic stop for an equipment violation, police said.