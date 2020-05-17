RETAIL THEFT — Mason Mahoney, 25, of Perkasie, was charged with retail theft following a May 3 theft at a business on N. Fifth Street, Perkasie Borough Police Department said.
PHONE SCAM — Perkasie Borough Police Department has received information about a phone scam in the area, the department said on its crimewatchpa.com page. “Please be advised that any call claiming to be from the Publishers Clearing House is a scam and be careful to not provide them your personal information or agree to send them payment of any type,” the department said.
THEFT — A resident was the victim of a theft from a roadside flower stand April 18, Bedminster Township Police Department said. Following investigation, a suspect was identified, police said.
DUI — An arrest for driving under the influence charges was made after a one-vehicle traffic crash in the 1500 block of Elephant Road on April 18, Bedminster Township Police Department said.
THEFT BY DECEPTION — An unidentified person claimed to be a MOPAC employee and removed $800 worth of vegetable oil from Piper Tavern on April 21, Bedminster Township Police Department said.
THEFT OF ANIMAL — A resident reported an alpaca was stolen from their property on April 22, Bedminster Township Police Department said.
CREDIT CARD FRAUD — On April 23, a resident reported $1,300 of fraudulent charges were put on their CitiBank credit card, Bedminster Township Police Department said.
THEFT FROM VEHICLES — On April 30, residents in multiple developments near Route 313 reported thefts from motor vehicles during the overnight hours, Bedminster Township Police Department said.
THEFT OF VEHICLE PARTS — A resident reported May 3 that the catalytic converter was removed from his vehicle while it was parked in a driveway during the overnight hours, Bedminster Township Police Department said.
IDENTITY THEFT — On May 8, a resident reported a Drive Card credit card was fraudulently opened in the resident's name and $2,500 was charged to the account, Bedminster Township Police Department said.
THEFT — A U-Haul enclosed trailer was stolen May 12 from the parking lot of Happy Times Rental on Easton Road, Bedminster Township Police Department said.
FRAUD, THREATS — On May 12, a resident reported receiving a fraudulent and threatening email claiming to have explicit videos of the resident, Bedminster Township Police Department said. The email said the video would be posted on Facebook if the victim did not send $2,000 in BitCoin, police said.
FRAUD — On May 14, a resident was the victim of fraud after purchasing a puppy online for $800 and failing to receive the purchase, Bedminster Township Police Department said.