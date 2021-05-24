POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE — Christina Fitzwater, 42, of Horsham, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license following a May 12 traffic stop on W. Walnut Street in Perkasie, Perkasie Borough Police Department said. She was found to have an active Bucks County warrant and was released to the Bucks County Sheriff's Department, police said.
POSSESSION OF FIREARM PROHIBITED — Michael Hasan Bradford, 42, of Philadelphia, was charged with possession of firearm prohibited, receiving stolen property and related charges after being stopped for a traffic violation in the area of Route 309 and Bergey Road about 1:04 a.m. May 15, Hilltown Township Police Department said. A back-up officer at the scene saw a firearm in the driver's waistband, police said. He was detained without incident and identified, police said. Further investigation found that the firearm was listed as stolen and that Bradford is prohibited from possessing a firearm, police said.
DUI — Alexander Meadows, 25, of Broad Street, Perkasie, was charged with driving under the influence and careless driving after officers responded to the 500 block of Middle Road at 12:48 a.m. March 26 for a report of a vehicle in a ditch, Hilltown Township Police Department said.
SIMPLE ASSAULT, HARASSMENT — Jeffrey Cooper, 43, of Blue School Road, Perkasie, was charged with simple assault and harassment after officers responded to the 500 block of Blue School Road to investigate the report of a domestic disturbance about 8:51 a.m. April 19, Hilltown Towwnship Police Department said. Arriving officers found a male assault victim, police said. Following arraignment, Cooper was released on $25,000 unsecured bail, police said.
PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS — Brooke Maloney, 26, of Beacon Light Road, Towanda, Pa., was charged with public drunkenness after officers responded to Walmart at 1515 Bethlehem Pike to investiigate a report of an intoxicated person about 12:03 p.m. April 21, Hilltown Township Police Department said. The customer was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance, police said.
DUI, DRUG PARAPHERNALIA — Matthew Lacovara, 34, of Senator Lane, Bensalem, was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after officers investigated an unconscious driver at a traffic light on the Route 309 exit ramp at Route 113 at 9:34 a.m. April 22, Hilltown Township Police Department said.
DUI — Alexandre Sharpe, 31, of Teresa Circle, Chalfont, was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance after officers responded to the 1500 block of Bethlehem Pike for the report of a two-vehicle accident about 3:29 p.m. April 23, Hilltown Township Police Department said.
SIMPLE ASSAULT, UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT — Jey Howard Davis, 23, of the 200 block of Washington Place, Telford, was charged with simple assault, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint and false imprisonment after officers responded to the 200 block of Washington Place to investigate a reported domestic disturbance about 3:35 a.m. May 2, Hilltown Township Police Department said. Arriving officers found an intoxicated man who, after discussion, agreed to retire to his bedroom, police said. At 4:01 a.m., as officers were leaving, they were alerted by a family member that the man had left his bedroom and was assaulting a female, police said. The officers immediately re-entered and found the man in the act of assaulting a female, police said. He was arrested and arraigned, police said.
THEFT OF MISLAID PROPERTY — Nadhir Moatemri, 52, of the 700 block of Weikel Road, Lansdale, was charged with theft of mislaid property after officers received a report of a theft of money left at the Walmart at 1515 Bethlehem Pike's self-checkout cash dispenser on May 4, Hilltown Township Police Department said. Investigation found the next customer took the forgotten money without making any attempt to notify the rightful owner, police said.