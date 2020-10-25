CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — A person tampered with a political sign on Creek Road near Rolling Hills Road at 4:07 p.m. Oct. 7, Bedminster Township Police Department said. A photograph of a suspect is on the township's Crimewatchpa.com page. Anyone with information to help identify the suspect is asked to contact Ofc. Thompson at mthompson@bedminsterpd.com.
THEFT — On Oct. 15, a resident reported the theft of a Land Preservation plaque from their property in the 1300 block of Elephant Road, Bedminster Township Police Department said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ofc. Pekach at spekach@bedminsterpd.com.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — On October 18, a resident reported eggs had been thrown at their house on Hart Drive, Bedminster Township Police Department said. This is the second time in the last few months, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ofc. Pekach at spekach@bedminsterpd.com.
TRESPASS BY MOTOR VEHICLE — On October 18, a non-resident was cited for trespass by motor vehicle after driving on posted property and disabling their vehicle near an agricultural field, Bedminster Township Police Department said.
SUSPICIOUS OCCURRENCE — A resident in the 900 block of Bucks Road reported hearing a single loud explosion about 10:45 a.m. Oct. 19, Bedminster Township Police Department said. The source of the explosion was not determined, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ofc. Virnelson at nvirnelson@bedminsterpd.com.
SCAM ATTEMPT — A resident reported Oct. 20 that an unknown person called claiming to be their grandson and requesting bail money, Bedminster Township Police Department said. Police said this is a well-known "grandparent scam." The resident called police and no money was sent, police said.
DUI — A resident was arrested Oct. 20 for driving under the influence charges following a traffic stop for speeding on Ridge Road, Bedminster Township Police Department said.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT — Two suspects, one a resident and the other a non-resident, were charged in October with motor vehicle theft following a joint investigation between the Bedminster Township Police Department and the Quakertown Borough Police Department into the theft of a work vehicle that was stolen from Appletree Lane in Bedminster Township this past summer, Bedminster Township Police Department said.