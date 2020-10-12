SIMPLE ASSAULT, HARASSMENT — Joseph Cramer, 48, was charged with simple assault and harassment, along with contempt for violation of a protection from abuse order, following a domestic incident Oct. 7 on Lawn Avenue in Sellersville, Perkasie Borough Police Department said. Following a preliminary arraignment before Magisterial District Judge Gary Gambardella, Ottsville, Cramer was taken to Bucks County Correctional Facility with bail set at 10 percent of $150,000, court information shows.
DUI — Kayla Hearn, 18, of Perkasie, was charged with careless driving, driving under the influence and related charges following a one vehicle accident on N. Ridge Road in Perkasie on July 31, Perkasie Borough Police Department said.
THEFT, UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE — Richard Swymelar, 35, of Royersford, was charged with theft, unauthorized use of an automobile and driving with a suspended or revoked license following the report of a vehicle theft May 23 in Sellersville, Perkasie Borough Police Department said. A warrant was issued and the Perkasie department was informed Oct. 1 that Pennsylvania State Police in Centre County had Swymelar in custody, police said. The Perkasie department transported Swymelar back to Perkasie, police said. A preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Judge Michael Petrucci, Newtown, and Swymelar was taken to Bucks County Correctional Facility with bail set at 10 percent of $35,000, court information shows.
SUSPICIOUS OCCURRENCE — On Oct. 1, Rolling Hills United Methodist Church reported an unknown unauthorized person entered the church kitchen and cooked a turkey that was in the food pantry, Bedminster Township Police Department said.
DUI — A non-resident faces driving under the influence charges after a traffic stop Oct. 2 for equipment violations and a suspended vehicle registration, Bedminster Township Police Department said.
WARRANT — On Oct. 4, a non-resident was arrested on a parole violation bench warrant following a traffic stop for a suspended driver's license, Bedminster Township Police Department said.
THEFT — On Oct. 4, a Williams Drive resident reported his American flag and flagpole were stolen from his home, Bedminster Township Police Department said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ofc. Dalton at tdalton@bedminsterpd.com.
THEFT — On Oct. 5, an Allem Lane resident reported the theft of a delivered package from his porch, Bedminster Township Police Department said. The contents of the package were removed and the package was placed back on the porch, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ofc. Virnelson at nvirnelson@bedminsterpd.com.
THEFT — On Oct. 5, thefts of political signs were reported on Kern Drive and Log Cabin Road, Bedminster Township Police Department said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ofc. Chonko at dchonko@bedminsterpd.com.
DUI — A non-resident faces driving under the influence charges after parking their vehicle in the middle of a roadway blocking the lanes of travel Oct. 6, Bedminster Township Police Department said.
THREATS, STALKING, HARASSMENT — A non-resident was arrested Oct. 6 for domestic violence charges following a continuing course of threats, stalking and harassment towards the victim, Bedminster Township Police Department said.
IDENTITY THEFT — On Oct. 7, a resident was a victim of identity theft after receiving a fraudulent phone call from an unknown person claiming to be from the U.S. Marshals Service, Bedminster Township Police Department said. The caller claimed to have found the victim's social security card inside a vehicle in New Mexico that also contained a large amount of narcotics, police said. The caller requested the victim's social security number to verify that it was their card, police said.
FRAUD — On Oct. 7, a resident was a victim of fraud after someone obtained a credit card in the victim's name and made purchases totaling about $2,400, Bedminster Township Police Department said.