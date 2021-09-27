POSSIBLE FEMA WORKER IMPERSONATION — At 2:02 p.m. September 20, a resident reported someone came to her home on Sweet Briar Road claiming to be from FEMA to follow up on a disaster relief disbursement, Bedminster Township Police Department said. The resident had not applied for FEMA relief, police said. The person requested the resident's identification, police said. The resident did not provide any information and asked for the person's identification, police said. The person then left in a newer silver sedan, police said. She was described as an Hispanic female; 5-foot, 5-inches tall; with long brown hair and black frame glasses, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Bedminster Township Police Department at 215-328-8515. The Bedminster Township Police Department crimewatchpa.com page also posted information from FEMA warning about frauds and scams.
HARASSMENT/SUSPICIOUS PERSON — A resident of the 300 block of S. 4th Street reported being confronted by a person who was yelling and spit on the resident about 6:40 a.m. Sept. 22, Perkasie Borough Police Department said. The person was described as a white male, 20 to 30 years old with red hair, police said. The person, who was parked in an alley, was driving a maroon Ford SUV, police said. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call police at 215-257-6876 or contact the department through its crimewatchpa.com page or Facebook.
RETAIL THEFT — A man and woman concealed items in the woman's purse on Sept. 10 and left Walmart on Bethlehem Pike (Route 309) without paying for the items, Hilltown Township Police Department said. The value of the items is more than $100, police said. The public's assistance is being sought in identifying the persons in photos on the Hilltown Township Police Department's Crimewatchpa.com page, police said. Tips, which may remain anonymous, can be submitted through that page.
RETAIL THEFT — A man and woman exited Walmart on Bethlehem Pike (Route 309) on Sept. 19 through a fire escape door, taking a shopping cart full of items that had not been purchased, Hilltown Township Police Department said. The value of the merchandise is several hundred dollars, police said. The two were seen fleeing the parking lot in a white SUV, believed to be an older model Ford Explorer or Mercury Mountaineer, police said. The public's assistance is being sought in identifying the persons in photos on the Hilltown Township Police Department's Crimewatchpa.com page, police said. Tips, which may remain anonymous, can be submitted through that page.
PEDESTRIAN HIT — A hit and run involving a pedestrian being struck was reported Sept. 24 at S. Main Street and W. Clymer Ave. in Sellersville, Perkasie Borough Police Department said. The pedestrian was walking her dog, police said. She refused medical services at the scene, police said. The dog was not injured, police said. The driver was later identified, police said.