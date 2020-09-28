FALSE IDENTIFICATION, DRUGS — Jamie Ann Winkler, 29, of Quakertown, was charged with giving false identification to law enforcement and drug-related charges and Michael Macdowell was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after officers responded to the report of a suspicious vehicle on N. 5th Street in Perkasie on Sept. 11, Perkasie Borough Police Department said. Drug activity was observed in the vehicle and a search was done by a police dog, police said.
THEFTS FROM VEHICLE — Thefts were reported from vehicles in the early morning hours of September 24 in the 100 block of Center School Road, Bedminster Township Police Department said. Unlocked vehicles were entered and spare change taken, police said. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Officer Thompson at 215-795-2972 or email him at mthompson@bedminsterpd.com. Please lock your vehicles.