MARIJUANA — Jason Scandlin, 19, of Perkasie, was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana after being stopped for speeding July 31 on Wykford Drive, Sellersville, Perkasie Borough Police Department said. The charges followed a search of the vehicle by the K-9 Unit, police said.
PFA VIOLATION — William John Malfaro Jr., 36, of Birdsboro, was charged with contempt for violation of an order or agreement after officers responded to a call for a domestic incident in Perkasie Borough on Aug. 31, Perkasie Borough Police Department said. The caller said there was an active protection from abuse order involving the person who had left on foot, police said. Malfaro was later located and taken into custody, police said. Arraignment was by Magisterial District Court Judge Lisa Gaier, Richland Township, and Malfaro was released on $25,000 unsecured bail, police said.
CATALYTIC CONVERTER THEFTS — Multiple thefts of catalytic converters from businesses on the Bethlehem Pike corridor about 3:40 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 29 are being investigated, Hilltown Township Police Department said. The targeted vehicles were newer Isuzu gasoline powered trucks, police said. Photos of a vehicle suspected of being involved are posted on the department's Crimewatchpa.com page. The vehicle is possibly a 2009-2014 black Ford F150 extended cab, potentially with the Lariat trim package, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer James T. Browne at jbrowne@hilltownpd.org or by submitting a tip, which can remain anonymous, through the crimewatchpa.com page.
RETAIL THEFT — Officers were dispatched Aug. 25 to Walmart on Bethlehem Pike for a retail theft that had just occurred, Hilltown Township Police Department said. A woman took items including gift bags, cosmetics, hair care products, pet care products, toys, women's clothing and sporting goods items valued at more than $250, police said. Many of the items were concealed in the gift bags, with others concealed by plastic Walmart shopping bags, police said. She passed all points of sale without purchasing any of the items and fled after being confronted by a store employee, police said. She was reported to have left the parking lot in a maroon/red Subaru Forester, police said. Photos of the woman and the vehicle are posted on the department's Crimewatchpa.com page. Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip, which can remain anonymous, through the crimewatchpa.com page.
RETAIL THEFT — Officers were dispatched Aug. 8 to Walmart on Bethlehem Pike for a retail theft that just occurred, Hilltown Township Police Department said. After failing to pay for the merchandise, a suspect fled the store after being confronted by a store employee, police said. He was reported to have left the parking lot in a blue Chrysler PT Cruiser, police said. Photos of the man are posted on the department's Crimewatchpa.com page. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer James T. Browne at jbrowne@hilltownpd.org or by submitting a tip, which can remain anonymous, through the crimewatchpa.com page.