DUI — Jose Marvilla-Hernandez, 33, of Perkasie, was charged with driving under the influence and related charges after being stopped for speeding in Sellersville Borough on Aug. 10, Perkasie Borough Police Department said.
Pennridge area police briefs
Pennridge area police briefs for week of Sept. 19
