FIREARMS, SIMPLE ASSAULT — Matthew Taylor, 28, of Perkasie, was charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, simple assault and related charges after officers were dispatched to Dunkin Donuts on N. 5th Street July 16 for a report of an armed subject in a vehicle who had displayed a handgun following a dispute with a person in another vehicle, Perkasie Borough Police Department said. 

