CATALYTIC CONVERTER THEFT — On Friday, Aug. 20, officers were dispatched to Gerhart's Landscaping Services in the 4500 block of Bethlehem Pike to investigate a theft of catalytic converters, Hilltown Township Police Department said. Two catalytic converters were cut from vehicles in the parking lot the prior night, police said. A photo of a minivan used in the theft is posted on the department's crimewatchpa.com page. Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip through the department's crimewatch page or by calling 215-453-6000.
CATALYTIC CONVERTER THEFTS — There have been several reports of thefts of catalytic converters in the 100 block of 2nd Street, 500 block of 8th Street, 100 block of North 7th Street, 300 block of Market Street and the 100 block of Diamond Street in Sellersville, Perkasie Borough Police Department said Aug. 23. Detectives are in touch with other police agencies investigating similar thefts, police said. Anyone with information regarding the thefts is urged to call police. Perkasie Borough Police Department encourages residents to immediately report suspicious activity by calling the department's administrative office at 215-257-6876 during work hours or dialing 911.
MARIJUANA, DRUG PARAPHERNALIA — Jason Post, 42, of Center Valley, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after investigation by the Perkasie Borough K-9 Unit of a suspicious vehicle parked at a business on N. Main Street in Sellersville on July 3, Perkasie Borough Police Department said.
MARIJUANA, DRUG PARAPHERNALIA — Tyler Daniele, 19, of Sellersville, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a vehicle stop for speeding on Wyckford Drive in Sellersville on July 31, Perkasie Borough Police Department said. Daniele was a passenger in the vehicle, police said. The Perkasie K-9 Unit was used to search the vehicle, police said.
DUI, MARIJUANA — Lauren Mielke, 30, of the 400 block of Schoolhouse Road, Sellersville, was charged with driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and controlled substance and possession of a small amount of marijuana after officers investigated a one-vehicle accident in the 300 block of Fairhill Road about 9:25 a.m. June 5, Hilltown Township Police Department said.
DUI, MARIJUANA — Michael O'Donnell, 30 of the 200 block of South Reese Street, Philadelphia, was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of a small amount of marijuana after an officer investigating the report of an unconscious driver in a vehicle at County Line Plaza at 8:13 p.m. June 18 found the driver asleep at the wheel of a running vehicle, Hilltown Township Police Department said.
DUI — Deanna Silva, 28, of the 500 block of Cherry Road, Souderton, was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and a traffic-related summary offense after being stopped in the 500 block of Fairhill Road about 6:47 p.m. June 19, Hilltown Township Police Department said.
OBSTRUCTION, TRESPASS — Michael Herder, 37, of the 900 block of West Market Street, Perkasie, was charged with obstruction of the administration of law and defiant trespass after an officer entering Wawa in the 3500 block of Bethlehem Pike at 2:05 a.m. June 23 was alerted by store employees that a male customer was refusing to leave and causing a disturbance, Hilltown Township Police Department said. The man refused to leave the business and refused to identify himself to the officer, police said.
DUI — Chabely Fabian, 23, of the 500 block of Schuylkill Avenue, Reading, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after being stopped on Route 309 at 2:20 a.m. June 26 for an equipment violation, Hilltown Township Police Department said.
DUI, WARRANT — Barry Whiteman, 60, of Hatfield, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after officers were dispatched at 11:29 a.m. June 28 to a business in the Heritage Executive Campus on Walnut Street to investigate a report of a disorderly person, Hilltown Township Police Department said. Whiteman was stopped on Route 113, police said. It was determined that he had a warrant out of Richland Township Police Department and he was later released into Richland's custody, police said.
DRUGS — Mark Arnold, 48, of the 400 block of Dorchester Lane, Perkasie, was charged with possession of a controlled substance after investigation of a report of a suspicious occupied vehicle in the County Line Plaza parking lot about 2:45 a.m. July 3, Hilltown Township Police Department said. The investigating officer determined the man was in possession of methamphetamine, police said.
DUI — Laura Corrigan, 46, of Sterling Crest Court, Doylestown, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and a traffic-related summary offense after being stopped for a traffic violation at 9:38 p.m. July 3 on Callowhill Road, Hilltown Township Police Department said.
DUI — David Smith, 39, of the 400 block of Dresher Road, Horsham, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and a traffic-related summary offense following investigation of a one-vehicle accident in the area of Hilltown Pike and Broad Street about 11:54 p.m. July 3, Hilltown Township Police Department said.
DUI — Daniel Trauger, 33, of Willow Drive, Hatfield, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a suspended license and a related traffic offense after being stopped at 1:02 a.m. July 7 for a traffic violation on Rickert Road near Blooming Glen Road, Hilltown Township Police Department said.
PUBLIC INTOXICATION — Nicole Benehaley, 33, of the 400 block of Johnson Avenue, Ridley Park, was charged with public drunkenness after officers were dispatched at 1 p.m. July 9 to McDonald's in the 700 block to investigate a report of an unconscious female, Hilltown Township Police Department said.
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, RESISTING ARREST — David Dudgeon, 31, of the 1000 block of Snyder Road, Lansdale, was charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, trespass and retail theft after officers were dispatched at 10:27 p.m. July 14 to Walmart in the 1500 block of Bethlehem Pike for a reported disturbance, Hilltown Township Police Department said. Officers identified a person accused of assaulting a family member and committing a retail theft, police said. When officers tried to arrest him, he bit an officer several times before being restrained and taken to a medical facility for evaluation, police said.
HINDERING APPREHENSION — Ann Delaney, 21, of the 100 block of Thatcher Road, Quakertown, was charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution and traffic-related summary offenses after being stopped on Route 309 for a speeding violation at 3:25 p.m. July 17, Hilltown Township Police Department said. The male passenger in the vehicle matched the description of the registered owner of the vehicle for whom there was an outstanding felony arrest warrant, police said. The female driver of the vehicle knowingly gave false information to the officer about the identity of the passenger who was later confirmed to be the wanted person, police said.
FALSE IDENTIFICATION TO LAW ENFORCEMENT — James Delaney, 26, of the 100 block of Thatcher Road, Quakertown, was charged with false identification to law enforcement and flight to avoid apprehension after a 3:25 p.m. July 17 traffic stop on Route 309 for speeding, during which he was a passenger in the vehicle, Hilltown Township Police Department said. The passenger matched the description of the registered owner of the vehicle for whom there was an arrest warrant from South Whitehall Township in Lehigh County, police said. He intentionally provided false information to the investigating officer, but was identified and arrested, police said. He was later released into South Whitehall Police Department custody, police said.
HIT & RUN — Tyler Ginther, 28, of Lawndale Avenue, Sellersville, was charged with accidents involving damage to an attended vehicle, driving with a suspended license and traffic-related summary offenses after officers responded to Bethlehem Pike at Spur Road to investigate a reported hit and run about 8:21 p.m. July 20, Hilltown Township Police Department said. Responding officers found a crash between an off-road motorbike and a motor vehicle, police said. The driver of the motor bike abandoned it and fled before officers arrived, police said. He was identified and a summons was issued, police said.
DRUGS — Dale Wagley, 26, of the 700 block of East Walnut Street, Perkasie, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after an officer received a wanted person notification on a vehicle registration of an occupied vehicle parked at Wawa in the 3500 block of Bethlehem Pike at 3 a.m. on July 21, Hilltown Township Police Department said. The occupant had a warrant from Lehigh County and was arrested, police said. He was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Nathan Hamilton, 46, of the 1300 block of Pickwick Lane, Lansdale, was charged with retail theft after officers responded to Walmart in the 1500 block of Bethlehem Pike at 4:24 p.m. July 23 to investigate a retail theft in progress, Hilltown Township Police Department said.
SIMPLE ASSAULT, INSTITUTIONAL VANDALISM — Karl Freuler, 58, of Key Drive, Hatfield, was charged with simple assault, harassment, criminal mischief and institutional vandalism after officers responded at 1:47 p.m. July 23 to a home on Key Drive to investigate a reported domestic disturbance, Hilltown Township Police Department said. A female assault victim was at the scene, police said. A male was arrested at the scene and during transport, he intentionally damaged a police vehicle door and interior camera system, police said.
PUBLIC INTOXICATION — Margaret Graham, 58, of the 500 block of South Perkasie Road, Perkasie, was charged with public drunkenness after officers responded at 9:17 p.m. July 24 to a business in the 2700 block of Hilltown Pike for a report of an intoxicated female walking in the roadway, Hilltown Township Police Department said.
DUI, MARIJUANA — Melissa Taylor, 44, of East Fairview Avenue, Sellersville, was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of a small amount of marijuana after being stopped at 10:45 p.m. July 27 for a traffic violation in the 3400 block of Bethlehem Pike, Hilltown Township Police Department said.
DUI, POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE — Mark Miller, 38, of Washington Court, Telford, was charged with driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic-related summary offenses after officers responded at 1:11 a.m. July 31 to Washington Avenue near Reliance Place to investigate a report of a motor vehicle having crashed into a stream, Hilltown Township Police Department said.