ARMED ROBBERY — There was an armed robbery at 9 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Dollar Tree in Perkasie Square, Perkasie Borough Police Department said. The suspect entered the store at closing time, asked about composition notebooks and was directed to the proper aisle, police said. When he approached the register, he showed a black handgun and demanded money, police said. He then took a male and female employee into the office where he had them empty the safe, police said. He told the employees to enter a back room and not come out; when they emerged, he had left, police said. The man was described as a Black male; 5-foot, 5 inches tall; weighing about 170 pounds; wearing a dark baseball cap, blue surgical mask, a gray long sleeve shirt, black pants and light blue/grey Nike sneakers. A surveillance photo is posted on the Perkasie Borough Police Department's crimewatchpa.com page.
NARCOTICS — Cameron Doyle, 19, of Morrisville, was charged Aug. 26 with possession with the intent to deliver, possession of narcotics, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia following a report of a suspicious person on N. 6th Street in Perkasie who was knocking on residents' doors, Perkasie Borough Police Department said. A preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Judge Jean Seaman, Jamison, and Doyle was taken to Bucks County Correctional Facility with bail set at 10 percent of $25,000, court information shows.
SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY — Two reports of unknown person(s) attempting to gain entry into homes overnight were received on Aug. 28, Perkasie Borough Police Department said. The incidents took place in the vicinity of the E. Walnut Street and S. Main Street area of Perkasie, police said. "Please remember to keep your properties locked and call us for any suspicious activity," the department posted on its crimewatchpa.com page.
POLICE ACCREDITATION — Dublin Borough Police Department's accreditation through the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association was renewed Aug. 4, Dublin Borough Police Department said. "The process was rigorous but rewarding and serves to ensure that our policies, practices, and procedures are current, evolving, and of the highest standards," the department said on its crimewatchpa.com page. The department previously was accredited in 2012 and 2015, the posting said.