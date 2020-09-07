WARRANT — Assistance from the public is requested in attempting to locate Sherri A. McLaughlin, 33, who is wanted for aggravated assault and related charges following a domestic-related incident Aug. 17 in the 700 block of Center School Road, Bedminster Township Police Department said. She is known to drive a black Chevrolet Cobalt sedan with license plate LHP8168 and to frequent the areas of Bedminster, Perkasie and Lansdale, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Dalton at 215-795-2972 or the dispatcher at 215-328-8515.
ROAD RAGE — Perkasie Borough Police would like to speak to the driver of a newer, white Chevy Silverado involved in a traffic dispute with a blue SUV on N. 5th Street Perkasie in the area of Penny Lane on Wednesday, September 2 in the early evening, the department said on its Crimewatchpa.com page. Call 215-257-6876 to contact the department.
SIGN THIEVES — There have recently been a series of thefts of “Support Our Police” signs displayed by residents throughout the township, Hilltown Township Police Department said. Political signs and support signs for a proposed development were also stolen, police said. “Make no mistake, these thefts are unacceptable and do not qualify as a legal expression of the First Amendment right to free speech, regardless of your opinion. Hilltown Police will pursue criminal charges for Theft and related offenses for anyone found to have taken these signs,” the department said on its Crimewatchpa.com page.
PHONE SCAM — A resident was a victim of a utility phone scam the previous day, Bedminster Township Police Department said Sept. 1. The department also posted on its Crimewatchpa.com page information from PECO to avoid scams such as this. While this was a phone scam, there are also scammers who come to the home and impersonate utility workers, the PECO information said. “PECO representatives will never call you to request a bill payment in cash or a prepaid credit card,” the information said. It also warned not to provide your account information to anyone; a real company representative who is calling will have that information.