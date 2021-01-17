FRAUD BY PHONE — A local resident reported being victimized by phone scam where the caller posed as Apple Security, Perkasie Borough Police Department posted Jan. 14.
"Please be careful of providing personal information over the phone. Please be aware that the number that appears on your caller identification can be manipulated, and may not be accurate," the department said on its crimewatchpa.com page.
"Also, when requests are made for you to purchase prepaid cards or immediately transfer funds, you should pause and consider the situation, as such requests can be an indication that someone is attempting to defraud you," the posting said.
Anyone with questions or concerns can contact Perkasie Borough Police Department at 215-257-6876.