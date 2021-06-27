GRAFFITI — Someone "tagged" graffiti on numerous signs and concrete bridge abutments along the walking paths of Moods Bridge Park and Iron Bridge Park on June 20, Pennridge Regional Police Department said.
"While we support your artistic ability we do not want to see it in our beautiful parks," the department wrote on its crimewatchpa.com page.
The posting includes photos of some of the graffiti. Anyone familiar with the tag or who knows who may have committed the crime is asked to contact Pennridge Regional Police Department at 215-328-8502.
TIRES DUMPED — Officers responded June 22 to a report of tires dumped in the East Branch of the Perkiomen Creek, Bedminster Township Police Department said. The tire dumping took place on the west side of Spruce Lane between Center School Road and Sweet Briar Road and is believed to have been done in the previous two weeks, police said.
The department is working on the incident with the PA Waterways Conservation Officer for Bucks County, police said.
"Nearby residents who may have surveillance that would have captured the roadway and passing vehicles are asked to review their footage for any vehicles carrying a large amount of tires toward the dumping location," the department said on its crimewatchpa.com page.
Anyone with information can submit a tip on the crimewatchpa.com page or call the department at 215-328-8515.