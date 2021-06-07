FORGERY, FRAUD — Following a theft investigation, Mary Jane Carnevale, 65, of Darby, was charged in November of 2020 with forgery, access device fraud, theft and receiving stolen property, Perkasie Borough Police Department said. A warrant was issued at the time and on May 28, 2021, officers from the Collingdale Borough Police Department in Delaware County detained Carnevale on the warrant, police said. She was transferred back to Perkasie and a preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Court Judge Daniel Finello, Warminster, police said.
FALSE IDENTIFICATION — Harry Schaeffer, 49, of Perkasie, was charged with false identification to law enforcement after he gave a false name and date of birth to officers responding at 7:56 a.m. June 2 to a report of a suspicious male on N. 7th Street, Perkasie Borough Police Department said. Schaeffer was found to have an outstanding probation violation from Bucks County and he was later released to Bucks County Sheriff's Department without incident, police said.