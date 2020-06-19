DUI — Frederick Hamilton, 53, of Perkasie, was charged with driving under the influence and two traffic violations following investigation of an accident about 7:15 p.m. June 15 at W. Blooming Glen Drive and N. 5th Street, Perkasie, Perkasie Borough Police Department said. Both drivers reported injuries and declined medical service, police said. One passenger was taken to a hospital, police said. Two dogs were buckled in one of the vehicles and were not injured, police said. Both vehicles were towed, police said.
THEFT BY DISTRACTION — Perkasie Borough Police Department has become aware of incidents in the area in which a homeowner is approached and asked to show their property lines, the department said on its crimewatchpa.com page. While that is being done, another person enters the home while the homeowner is outside, police said. Call police if anyone wants to talk to you about matters you are not aware of, police said.