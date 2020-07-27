ARSON — Aziz Latif Walker, 30, of Philadelphia, was arrested June 26 for arson charges, Hilltown Township Police Department said. The arrest followed investigation of an incident in which police and the Silverdale Volunteer Fire Company responded to the 2100 block of Mulberry Court for a reported vehicle fire about 12:05 a.m. June 3, police said. The fire, which appeared to be intentionally set, was extinguished by police before the fire company arrived, police said. Walker was stopped in the area and identified as a suspicious person, then released pending further investigation, police said. During subsequent questioning, Walker said the victim was not the intended target, police said. The Bucks County Fire Marshal's Office and Philadelphia Police Warrant Unit assisted in the case, Hilltown Township Police Department said. 

