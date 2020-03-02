IDENTITY THEFT — Jesus Alberto Morel Liranzo, 23, of Philadelphia, was charged with identity theft, theft by unlawful taking and related charges after officers responded Feb. 13 to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Paige Trail, Hilltown Township Police Department said. Responding officers stopped the vehicle, which was driven by Morel Liranzo, as it was leaving the area, police said. He had just received a package from a delivery driver, police said. The package had three iPhone 11 Pros, valued at about $3,000, police said. The package was addressed to a Paige Trail resident whose phone account had been fraudulently compromised the previous day, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Maxim Valdes-Tanon, 43, of Telford, was arrested Feb. 19 on retail theft charges, Hilltown Township Police Department said. The arrest was the direct result of a tip received after a social media posting seeking help identifying the person pictured in a retail theft that happened Oct. 4, 2019 at Giant on Route 113, police said.
FRAUD — A resident received a phone call Feb. 21 from an unknown person claiming to be a financial adjuster, Bedminster Township Police Department said. The person requested $5,000 for the resident's grandson to be bailed out of prison on a DUI charge, police said. The victim agreed and the unknown person sent a taxi to her home to take her to Bank of America to withdraw the money, police said. An unknown person met her at the bank claiming to be the bail bondsman and took the money, police said.
WARRANT — A person was arrested Feb. 27 on a Bucks County Sheriff's warrant following a traffic stop for fictitious inspection and emission stickers, Bedminster Township Police Department said.
DUI-RELATED SUSPENDED DRIVER'S LICENSE — A person was arrested Feb. 27 for a third violation of driving with a suspended driver's license that was driving under the influence related, Bedminster Township Police Department said.