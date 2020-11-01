DRUGS — Charges including possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia were filed against Mark Mullen, 26, of Hatfield, after he tried doors of various apartments and entered the basement of a home on September 10, Dublin Borough Police Department said. When stopped by officers, he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and a pipe type device commonly used to smoke methamphetamine, police said. A preliminary arraignment before Magisterial District Judge Gary Gambardella, Ottsville, was held on Oct. 22, police said. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 14, court information shows. Mullen was also found to have outstanding warrants from the Bucks County Sheriff's Department and Hilltown Township Police, police said.
THEFT — Jason Zachary-Pitts, 21, of Lansdale, was charged in connection with the theft of a motorcycle during the spring, Dublin Borough Police Department said. A preliminary arraignment was held Oct. 22 before Magisterial District Judge Gary Gambardella, police said.
CONTEMPT — Luis Hernandez, 40, was arrested Oct. 25 and charged with contempt for a violation of an order or agreement after officers were called to a disturbance on High Street in Sellersville, Perkasie Borough Police Department said. He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Robert Wagner Jr., Levittown, and taken to Bucks County Prison with bail set at $100,000, police said. A hearing was scheduled for Nov. 4, court information showed.
DRUG TAKE BACK — The Hilltown Township Police Department collected 141.1 pounds of unused or expired drugs during the Oct. 24 National Drug Take Back event, with an additional 30.5 pounds placed in the permanent drop box since the last collection, Hilltown Township Police Department said. The permanent drop box is in the township lobby and is available during normal business hours Monday through Friday.
NO-SHAVE NOVEMBER — Hilltown Township Police Department and the Hilltown Township Public Works Department have teamed up to participate in No-Shave November. "The concept of No-Shave November is to evoke conversation and raise cancer awareness. The mission of this organization is to raise funds to support cancer prevention, research, and education. No-Shave November has partnered with the Prevent Cancer Foundation, Fight Colorectal Cancer, and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. We invite you to join us in this worthwhile cause," Hilltown Township Police Department said on its crimewatchpa.com page. Donations may be made through that site.