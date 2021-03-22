Many of the candidates in this year's local elections will be unopposed in the primary elections, almost assuring those persons will move on to the ballot in the fall.
That's not the case for Pennridge School Board candidates, though.
The unofficial primary election candidate list on the Bucks County website shows a dozen candidates for the four four-year terms up for grabs this year.
Candidates for school boards can cross-file on both the Democratic and Republican ballots in the primary election. The top four vote getters for each party move on to the general election. In the Pennridge race, Carolyn Sciarrino, Dawn Curran, Adrienne King, W. Ross McLennan, Jeremy Wano, Kathryn Dolan, Lisa Walters and Jordan Blomgren cross-filed. David A. O'Donnell filed only on the Democratic ballot. Ricki Norley Chaikin, Christine Batycki and Robert F. Cormack filed only on the Republican ballot.
In Bedminster Township, where the election is for one six-year term on the Bedminster Township Board of Supervisors, Don Bradley is on the Democratic ballot and Morgan Cowperthwaite, Jr. on the Republican ballot.
In Dublin Borough, where a four-year term for mayor and four four-year terms on Dublin Borough Council will be voted on, all the candidates in the primary election are on the Republican ballot. Christopher N. Hayes is the candidate for mayor and there are three candidates listed for Dublin Borough Council — Jeffrey J. Sharer, Matthew S. Mayes and Brent Smith.
In East Rockhill Township, where the election is for a six-year term on East Rockhill Township Board of Supervisors, Blake H. Eisenhart is the Democratic candidate and Jim Nietupski the Republican.
In Hilltown Township, the primary election will determine which of two Republican candidates will move on to the November election for a six-year term on the Hilltown Township Board of Supervisors. The two candidates are Vincent Vesci and James C. Groff. There are no Democrats on the ballot in the primary.
In Perkasie Borough, the election is for mayor and five Perkasie Borough Council seats. All are four-year terms. Two of the borough council seats are in Ward 1, one in Ward 2 and two in Ward 3. Aaron Clark is on the Republican ballot for mayor. In Ward 1, there are three Democratic candidates for the two seats — Matt Valley, Benton Vories and Mary Antczak. There are two Republican candidates in Ward 1 — Chuck Brooks and David Worthington. In Ward 2, Steven Rose is on the Democratic ballot and Kim Bedillion on the Republican ballot. In Ward 3, Lauren Pareti and Lavi Brocato are on the Democratic ballot and Jim Ryder is on the Republican ballot.
In Sellersville Borough, the election is for mayor and four Sellersville Borough Council members. All are four-year terms. All the candidates in the primary election are on the Democratic ballot. Thomas C. Hufnagle is the candidate for mayor and Donald Crouthamel, Lois A. Dodson, Lynne Saylor and Kathleen J. Hallman are the candidates for borough council.
In Silverdale Borough, the election is for mayor and four Silverdale Borough Council members. All are four-year terms. All the candidates in the primary election are on the Republican ballot. Steven R. Cordell is the candidate for mayor and Andrew B. Constanzer, Amy Montgomery, John P. Clark Jr. and Lawrence T.C. Feick are the candidates for borough council.
In West Rockhill Township, the election is for one six-year term on the West Rockhill Township Board of Supervisors. James E. Miller, Jr. is the Democratic candidate and Henry L. Schirmer, Jr. the Republican candidate.
Other positions in this year's elections include Bucks County row officers, magisterial district judges, tax collectors, constables, municipal auditors and elections officials.
This year's primary elections, in which the candidates from the Democratic and Republican parties are chosen, will be on May 18. The general election, in which the winning candidate for the seats are chosen, will be Nov. 2.
Information for this unofficial list of primary election candidates was from the Bucks County website as of the afternoon of March 22. It had last been edited at 5 p.m. March 18. Candidates who had filed to be in the primary election could withdraw their name until March 24, in which case they would not be on the ballot.