On the day after people lined up to vote, in-person votes had been tallied, but counting of the mail-in ballots continued.
Unofficial and incomplete vote counts on the Bucks County website mid-morning of Nov. 4 gave the following counts up to that time. No election winners were being declared by the county at that time.
In the race for the U.S. Congress 1st District seat, the Bucks County website showed Democrat Christina Finello with 112,060 votes to incumbent Republican Brian Fitzpatrick's 188,283.
The district also includes part of Montgomery County, where state counts showed Finello with 19,551 votes to Fitzpatrick's 21,170.
Pennridge area Pennsylvania House of Representatives counts on the Bucks County website showed incumbent Democrat Wendy Ullman with 12,772 votes and Republican Shelby Labs with 18,661 in the 143rd District; Democrat Gary Spillane with 10,341 votes and incumbent Republican Todd Polinchock with 18,340 in the 144th District; and Democrat Robyn Colajezzi with 6,195 votes and incumbent Republican Craig Staats with 17,588 in the 145th District.
The 143rd District includes Bedminster, Bridgeton, part of Buckingham, Doylestown Borough, Doylestown Township, Durham, Haycock, Nockamixon, Plumstead, Riegelsville and Tinicum.
The 144th District includes Chalfont, Dublin, Hilltown, New Britain Township, New Britain Borough, Silverdale, Warrington and the Bucks County portion of Telford.
The 145th District includes East Rockhill, Milford, Perkasie, Quakertown, Richlandtown, Richland Township, Sellersville, Springfield, Trumbauersville and West Rockhill.