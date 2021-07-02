PERKASIE — When Pennridge Community Day recently asked on its Facebook page what excites people most about Community Day, fireworks topped the list, with other activities also getting a mention.
Some of the commenters couldn't narrow it down to just one thing, though.
"Everything!" was Susan Wolfinger's response.
Nicole Greener Foster commented that what excited her most was "Feeling back to 'normal' again."
Last year, Pennridge Community Day was a virtual event, with photos of community scenes and people shown on a video and the Citizen of the Year designation going to the Pennridge High School class of 2020 and the frontline workers during the pandemic.
This year, Pennridge Community Day, the 49th year for the annual event, returns to an in-person event noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 11 in Perkasie's Lenape Park. The fireworks, sponsored by Penn Community Bank, are scheduled for about 9:15 p.m. The rain date is July 18.
The Citizen of the Year is Duane Carpenter, a member of the Perkasie Fire Department who recently passed away, Paul Lorenz, chairman of the Pennridge Community Day Committee, said.
"He was a member of the Pennridge Community Day Committee and was instrumental in the success of Community Day for many years," Lorenz wrote in emailed information for this article.
Carpenter, 69, died May 30.
"A volunteer fireman most of his life, Duane was a dedicated and active life member of the Perkasie Fire Company, where he currently served as the Fire Police Captain, Trustee and Engineer," his obituary said.
"Duane was very good with his hands. He could build or fix almost anything and was always willing to help others to work on their cars, appliances or anything else that needed repairing," the obituary continued. "He enjoyed going out to social events, especially dancing. He also loved spending time at a farm in Bedminster riding horses."
Opening ceremonies for this year's Pennridge Community Day will be at noon on the stage near the crafters area.
Registration for the Baby Parade, sponsored by Upper Bucks Chamber of Commerce, is also at noon.
Perkasie Carousel, operated by Perkasie Historical Society, will be open noon to 8 p.m.
Canoe Races on Perkiomen Creek in the twin bridges area of the park, sponsored by Boy Scouts Troop 67, will be 1 to 4 p.m.
Mini Golf Tournament at Pleasant Spring Mini Golf will be 1 to 7 p.m.
Water Balloon Toss, sponsored by A&T Chevrolet, will be at 2 p.m.
3 Legged Race, Relay Race, & 50 Yard Dash, sponsored by Penn Community Bank, will be at 3 p.m.
Lucky Ducky Derby, sponsored by Perkasie Park & Recreation Board, will be at 4 p.m.
During the event, rubber ducks race down the creek to the twin bridges. Tickets to purchase ducks for the race are $3 per duck or $5 for two and may be purchased on Community Day or in advance at Perkasie Borough Hall. First prize is $75; second place $50; and third place $25.
Revivals Block Party will be at 5 p.m.
The fireworks will be at 9:15 p.m.
There are also several prepared food providers at Pennridge Community Day.
Perkasie Rotary Club members make up a big part of the Pennridge Community Day Committee, Lorenz said.