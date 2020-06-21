PERKASIE — This year it's not just one person being honored at Pennridge Community Day.
“Our person of the year is all first line responders for COVID-19,” said Carol Suder, a member of the Perkasie Rotary Club, which organizes the annual event.
“Anybody who put themselves at risk to help our community, we want to recognize that,” Suder said.
A tree is being planted in Lenape Park in honor of the first line responders, she said.
Although a lot of the usual Community Day events won't be happening because of the pandemic and social distancing guidelines, there still will be a Pennridge Community Day. In fact, the Pennridge Community Day Quarantine and Chill will be two days — July 4 & 5.
Instead of coming out to the park, though, people can take part in it by watching it on the Pennridge Community Day Facebook page, Suder said.
“Our opening ceremony, we're asking for pictures from the community to put a video together,” she said.
The Ducky Derby will be happening the same as usual in the park, she said.
“We're not asking people to attend to view it,” Suder said. “We're going to tape it and put it on our Facebook page.”
There will also be a virtual vendor site.
The initial plan was to just have that for the two Community Day days, but it may be left up a little longer, Suder said.
“It's really just to help our small businesses that definitely need it right now,” she said.
There will also be a front porch and yard decorating contest.
“Anyone in the Pennridge School District can participate,” Suder said.
Participants can enter the contest through the Facebook page. The judges will drive by the homes to do the judging, Suder said. Contest information lists three options for the contestants — red, white and blue for a July 4 celebration, green and white for Pennridge pride, or any school's colors to celebrate the class of 2020.
The fireworks that normally end the day got put on hold this year, but will hopefully be held later in the summer, Suder said.
A social distancing cornhole contest was initially planned for this year's Pennridge Community Day, but now is expected to be done separately in August, she said.
While looking forward to being able to again celebrate Pennridge Community Day together in person in the future, the organizers are also hoping a lot of people participate this year, she said.
“We really wanted to still do something to make us feel like a community,” Suder said.