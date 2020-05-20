PERKASIE — The Pennridge Community Recovery Fund, a new nonprofit based in Upper Bucks County, is now accepting contributions to support local relief and recovery efforts related to the COVID-19 crisis.
The newly created fund serves the eight municipalities that comprise the Pennridge region, the organization said in a release.
"It seeks to aid nonprofits and charitable organizations that are providing much-needed food, shelter, public safety, emergency services, counseling, and social services to the Pennridge community of about 50,000 residents," the release said. "By seeking grants from corporations, foundations and government sources in addition to donations from the general public, the organization’s goal is to maximize funding for these crucial organizations, saving them time so that they can focus on delivering essential services."
“Our goal is to fundraise and to find matching or challenge grants, so for every dollar donated to the fund from the general public, we can find an equal or greater match to increase giving,” said Scott Bomboy, the organization’s president. “We’ve based this approach on models used by successful countywide nonprofits. Our goal is to supplement their efforts by focusing on nonprofits that are based in or provide services to our Pennridge area.”
The fund will focus exclusively on the Pennridge region, which encompasses Dublin, Perkasie, Sellersville and Silverdale boroughs and Bedminster, East Rockhill, Hilltown and West Rockhill townships. According to federal tax records, more than 50 nonprofits and charitable groups in the area provide products and services related to the fund’s mission, said Bomboy.
“A key part of our success will be working with an independent advisory committee in conjunction with our board to find the best way to help organizations providing the widest public benefit that also have the greatest financial need,” Bomboy said. Groups based outside the Pennridge region that provide services to Pennridge residents will be considered for limited funding. The organization also may consider buying locally produced products to distribute in conjunction with nonprofit partners, if such a need arises, Bomboy added.
The Pennridge Community Recovery Fund is registered as a charitable organization in Pennsylvania and has applied for 501(c)(3) status. Its board of directors includes volunteers with extensive nonprofit and community volunteer experience, with Bomboy as president; Tony Luna, vice president of relationship development for the Hilltown-based Pearl S. Buck International, as vice president; longtime Perkasie resident and community leader Pixie Bachtell as secretary; former Perkasie borough finance director and East Rockhill resident Joe Berardi as treasurer; and board members Perkasie Mayor John Hollenbach; Sarah Larson, executive vice president of Furia Rubel Communications and a longtime Pennridge-area resident; the Rev. Dr. Jennifer Phelps, pastor of Perkasie’s Trinity Lutheran Church; Robin Schilling of the Perkasie Towne Improvement Association; and Lisa Walters, a member of the Pennridge School District board of directors.
Only nonprofits that are 501(c)(3) organizations and faith-based organizations that offer secular services in response to the COVID-19 crisis may qualify for direct funding from the Pennridge Community Recovery Fund. They must provide a benefit to individuals, businesses, or families affected by the COVID-19 crisis.
The public is encouraged to donate through the fund’s website at www.pennridgefund.org, where donors can use the secure WePay donation platform. The website also has a printable form at https://www.betterunite.com/pennridgefund for those who wish to donate by writing a check. Checks may be mailed to the Pennridge Community Recovery Fund, P.O. Box 96, 620 West Chestnut St., Perkasie, PA 18944.