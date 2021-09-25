PERKASIE — Members of the community are invited to participate in the 38th annual Pennridge CROP Walk for Hunger on Sunday, October 10. Walkers will gather in person (or virtually, if they prefer) to raise funds for local and global hunger use.
Two routes are featured.
Registration for the five-mile route begins at 12:30 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 20 Dill Ave, Perkasie. The Walk, held rain or shine, begins at 1 p.m.
Registration for the shorter “Golden Mile” route begins at 12:30 p.m. at the parking lot by the Walnut St., Sellersville Lenape Park ballfield. Please bring canned goods to donate to the Pennridge FISH food pantry.
Twenty-five percent of all proceeds go to Pennridge FISH for local hunger use. The remaining funds will be used by Church World Service and its partner agencies for hunger and disaster relief in the US and globally.
For more information, visit crophungerwalk.org/perkasiepa or call 267-772-3717.