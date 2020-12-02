EAST ROCKHILL — When Pennridge School District initially decided to make a video to help recruit new staff members or give prospective home buyers a look at the schools, the plan was to play it on a loop for people coming to a job fair.
"This gives them an opportunity to look inside of Pennridge and see our spectacular buildings, the enthusiasm that our students and teachers have in the classroom," Jacqueline McHale, the district's director of human resources, said while introducing the 7-minute video at the Dec. 1 Pennridge School Board meeting.
With the coming of the Covid-19 pandemic, in-person recruiting fairs aren't currently being held, but the video can also be used for recruiting efforts, she said.
"When they come around in the spring, if we're still doing online recruitment, this tool will be essential and it will be something that no one else has," McHale said.
Produced by students M.J. McPhelin, who graduated in the class of 2020, and Tim Grindle, a current senior at the high school, and Kallie Cooper, the district's public relations and communications coordinator, the video can be seen under the "Who we are" title on the Pennridge TV YouTube channel or on the district's website.
"We put a lot of work into this and we're very proud to finally introduce it to you guys," Grindle said before the video, which includes comments by several district students and staff, was played at the board meeting.
"I love the video. I hope you all love it. I think it captures all levels of education, pupil services, and just overall shows the enthusiasm of the staff and the students of the district," McHale said following the video.
"You did a fantastic job," board President William Krause told the team that made the video. "Not only is it a great recruiting tool for potential employees, but it's also good for the community and potential home buyers."
Hilltown resident Adrienne King, writing in an emailed public comment for the meeting, applauded the students' work making the video, but said it should have done more to attract diversity in staff members and students.
"The video did not highlight the various races, learning styles, physical disabilities that make up this community," King wrote.
At the start of the meeting, the board held its annual reorganization meeting, with Krause chosen to continue as president and Joan Cullen to continue as vice-president.
"I am humbled by the confidence my fellow members have in me to continue to lead the district from a board perspective, so thank you and I hope that I can live up to those expectations," Krause, who was the only one nominated for the position, said following the vote.
Cullen and Katy Dolan were nominated for vice president, with Cullen receiving five votes to Dolan's three. Krause, Cullen, Robert Cormack, Sherry Thompson and David Reiss voted for Cullen. Dolan, Ryan Gerhart
and Lisa Walters voted for Dolan. Board member Meghan Banis-Clemens was absent from the meeting.