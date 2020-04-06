More than eight thousand pounds of food and $2,000 of cash donations were received in Pennridge FISH's drop off collection held April 4 in the alley behind Trinity Lutheran Church in Perkasie.
The special collection was held to bring in items for the food pantry while other collections or drop offs are not logistically possible and with demand rising because of layoffs during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Saturday's drive was a success beyond anything I envisioned,” organizer Brian Landes wrote in an email.
“We had a line of traffic almost the entire 4 hours we collected. We filled 8 SUVs, my truck (inside and out) and a 7 x 12' trailer,” he wrote. “Over 300 lbs of toilet paper! Over $2000 in monetary donations. Total food collected 8,012.7 lbs! Talk about a community that rises to meet a need … it was surreal.”
The amount collected is about what Pennridge FISH distributes per week, so another collection may be needed in a few weeks, he said.
Cash donations may be made through the pennridgefish.org website.